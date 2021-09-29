50 Cent's television empire continues its expansion with each series. The success of Power has spawned several spin-offs, including the most recent, Raising Kanan. The CEO of Lionsgate said that the show's debut made a significant increase in subscriptions on its platform within its first week. And while ABC's For Life might not have been as successful, Fif's work with Starz continues to show massive potential for future endeavors.



If there's one show that people have been ecstatic about debuting this year, it's BMF. The 50 Cent-helmed series follows the rise of Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory and the BMF empire, and their beginnings as teenagers in Detroit. The show's earned praise for its depiction of Detroit among critics but it seem that it's earned some praise from OGs in the game as well.

Ice-T hit Twitter with massive kudos to 50 Cent for including a poster of him in the series premiere. The poster is spotted in Meech's childhood bedroom at his parents' house alongside one of Run DMC. "Shout out to @50cent I got a little love on his new show @bmfstarz In Big Meech’s child hood bedroom. Now THATS Gangsta!" Ice-T wrote.

While Ice-T might not appear in the series, there will be cameos from some of hip-hop's most influential figures. Eminem is expected to appear as White Boy Rick and Snoop Dogg as Pastor Swift, which Fif revealed was originally supposed to be his role.

"I thought Snoop did a very good job and I got the chance to direct him. He was very prepared, he worked on it. Snoop went in there with the attitude to bring the character to life," Fif said of Snoop's performance in the show.

