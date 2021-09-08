We're officially back outside, and there are plenty of concerts catching our attention as we seek a return to whatever normalcy we had before the pandemic. While we must remain cautious to protect ourselves by staying socially distant, wearing masks, avoiding crowds whenever possible, concerts and events are open again, and artists are taking advantage of the re-opening by announcing cross-country tours. Jeezy and Gucci Mane, who previously were each other's biggest rivals, have officially announced that they're hitting the road following their record-breaking Verzuz battle, and they're taking some friends with them.

According to Hip Hop N More, the previously-announced Feed The Streetz tour has been rebranded as the Legendz of the Streetz tour, and it's kicking off at the end of this month. Jeezy and Gucci Mane will be the main attractions on the tour, but they're bringing some famous peers along with them, including Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Lil' Kim, Trina (who was recently added), Boosie Badazz, and DJ Drama (as the tour's DJ).



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

So far, the announced dates make it seem as though the gang will be making nearly a dozen stops across the country, performing in Atlanta, Memphis, Miami, Houston, and other cities.

Tickets are available now. Will you be going to one of the dates? Check out the presently-announced list below.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Tour Dates

9/30 – Augusta, GA

10/1 – Atlanta, GA

10/2 – Greensboro, NC

10/3 – Baltimore, MD

10/8 – New Orleans, LA

10/9 – Houston, TX

10/10 – Dallas, TX

10/15 – Miami, FL

10/16 – Jacksonville, FL

10/17 – Tampa, FL

10/22 – Memphis, TN

