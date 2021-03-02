Jay-Z's recent deal with the LVMH’s Moët Hennessy, which found him selling fifty percent of his Armand de Brignac (also known as Ace of Spades) champagne brand, appears to be an extremely lucrative one for the legendary rapper. Based on a report from Forbes, the deal was estimated at a value of over $600 million, which would then net Jay a minimum of $300 million.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

Upon inking the deal, Jay-Z explained his motivation for partnering with Moët Hennessy in a press release. "We are confident that the sheer power of the Moët Hennessy global distribution framework, its unparalleled portfolio strength, and its long-established track record of excellence in developing luxury brands will give Armand de Brignac the commercial power it needs to grow and flourish even further," he stated.

Forbes notes that their own valuation of Ace Of Spades placed the luxury spirit at an approximated $630 million, with analysts speculating that Hova was set to pocket an estimated $315 million. Already boasting a net worth of over one billion dollars, making him the first rapper to hit the financial milestone, this latest money move is but one of many lucrative developments for the entrepreneur. It's no wonder that the move was celebrated by so many of his peers, including near-billionaire Dr. Dre.

While it's certainly impressive to witness watch Jay-Z continue to make waves beyond music, many fans have been pining to see the Jigga Man come through with a proper follow-up to 4:44. His slew of recent features, ranging from a standout verse on Meek Mill's "What's Free" (where he undervalued Ace Of Spades to be worth half a billion) to the recent "What It Feels Like" collaboration with the late Nipsey Hussle. One can only imagine the energy he'd bring to his fourteenth studio album, if and when it drops -- how does a verse recorded directly after a $315 million dollar payout actually sound?

