Jeannie Mai gave the full rundown of how her now-fiancé Jeezy brought Vietnam to them after their planned trip was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and how he used the opportunity to propose to her. Jeannie and Jeezy have been together since the fall of 2018, and the two of them are clearly head over heels for each other. That's why it should come as no surprise that Jeezy decided to pop the question to his love last month while the two were holed up in quarantine together. They officially announced their engagement last week, revealing that they were supposed to take a trip to Vietnam this month with their families. However, when they realized they weren't going to be able to jet off on their adventure, Jeezy decided to bring the trip to Jeannie with a Vietnam-inspired date night. Jeannie had no idea that along with the Vietnamese food and decor, though, she'd also be getting a ring.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for rag & bone

Jeannie took to her Hello Hunnay Youtube channel to tell the full story of how the proposal happened. While the two of them were snuggling by the fireplace after enjoying their Vietnamese-style evening, Jeezy got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. “I completely froze because I just could not believe that he did this,” she said. “I then at that very moment figured it all out: Jay had planned to propose to me in Vietnam. The reason he brought Vietnam to me is because he didn’t want the quarantine to stop the fact that he wanted to propose to me. Jay is my soulmate.” He then showed her a video of all her family members offering their approval of the engagement. “Jay had done the most important thing in my culture,” she indicted, “which his to pay respect to the mom and the dad.”

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Badgley Mischka

"I legit keep touching my ring finger to confirm that yes, this really did happen," she admitted. "Three years ago, I could have never imagined. But today, fam, I’m engaged to the man I call my soulmate; a man who brought Vietnam to us since we couldn’t go, who my parents absolutely adore, and who understands me better than I do." To hear the full story, watch the video below:

