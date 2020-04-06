With reports that so many couples are inquiring about divorce during this cornavirus-induced self-quarantine, it's wonderful to report that this unfortunate situation brought lovebirds Jeezy and Jeannie Mai even closer.

After going public with their relationship last year, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are prepared to let their love stand the test of time. They're committing to one another, promising that they'll always be there for each other and agreeing to get married.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

As reported by People, the couple got engaged on March 27. Jeezy was reportedly planning to get down on one knee during a planned trip to Vietnam in April but COVID-19 ruined his original idea. He didn't let that stop him from going through with the engagement though, getting down on one knee and asking the co-host of The Real to be his love forever.

"Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose," said Jeannie Mai's representatives to People. "Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor."

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai met on the set of The Real. Congratulations to this happy couple!



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

