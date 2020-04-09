Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have been going strong ever since they went public with their relationship back in 2019. The legendary MC and The Real host have been getting very serious and just a few days ago, we reported on how they got engaged. In fact, the two were supposed to go on a big trip but because of the Coronavirus, they had to postpone it. This ruined Jeezy's plans of proposing abroad so he did it at home while under quarantine.

Now, Jeezy is going public with the engagement as he took to Instagram with a sweet caption for his love. "Would say 4 life but that’s not long enough 🖤 Infinity..." Jeezy wrote. In the photo below, Jeezy and Jeannie can be seen standing arm in arm with one another.

"Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose," Mai's representatives told People, recently. "Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor."

Needless to say, all is well with the two as they enter this new chapter of their lives, all during uncertain times in the world.