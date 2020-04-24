JayDaYoungan continues to run into trouble with the law as he was reportedly arrested alongside his pregnant girlfriend for drugs and firearm charges.

The rapper, born Javorius Scott, was arrested in Senoia, Georgia where he was possibly purchasing property and shooting a music video, according to an investigator at the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Jay's girlfriend, Jordan Brooks, was also arrested alongside the rapper. The two were reportedly charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, narcotics possession, and tampering with evidence.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Earlier this year, JayDaYoungan was arrested on domestic abuse charges when he was accused of hitting his pregnant girlfriend. The 21-year-old was found hiding in the attic of his home. During the search, police seized $24,000 in cash, as well as oxycodone, promethazine, and several guns.

Jay and his girlfriend were not the only people taken in. A Louisiana man wanted on murder charges, Kelzon Terrell Clark, was also arrested at the same home in Senoia. Four other men were also taken into police custody but they have since been released.

JayDaYoungan was released on bond.

The rapper was previously in the news for his feud against Youngboy Never Broke Again, exposing the rapper by leaking their text message conversations in a diss video.

