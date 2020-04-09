It's been a messy week for Youngboy Never Broke Again. The 20-year-old rapper from Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been involved in several feuds in the last seven days, all while dealing with the direct aftermath of his girlfriend's arrest. This weekend, Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather, was arrested for stabbing one of Youngboy's baby mamas. That kicked off a feud with Kodak Black over allegations that the rapper was cooperating with the feds. Now, it seems as though everybody wants smoke with the 20-year-old because JayDaYoungan has just stepped in the ring.

Releasing a diss track against Youngboy Never Broke Again and his associate BBG Baby Joe last night, JayDaYoungan asserts that he's speaking nothing but the truth in the song. In "38K," the rapper claims that he has been intimate with one of Youngboy Never Broke Again's baby mamas. On social media, people believe he may be referring to Jania.

At one point in the video, JayDaYoungan even shows his old text messages with the rapper about his girl, claiming that Youngboy was begging him to stop messing with his baby mama.

"Man text that hoe and just be straight up be like you fuck with me stop being messy I promise soon as you say you fwm she gone stop all this shit," said YB in the message.

Take a look at the diss video below and let us know who you're siding with.