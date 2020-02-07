JayDaYoungan is facing new allegations of domestic abuse following his arrest this week. According to KHOU 11, a domestic abuse warrant was issued for JayDaYoungan's arrest in Harris County, TX. Police said that JayDaYoungan was accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend. Police executed the warrant, finding drugs, firearms, and JayDaYoungan who police said was hiding in the attic.

The Precinct 4 Constables Office shared images of the seizures from his home. Among the items that are now in police possession is $24K in cash, weed, oxycodone, promethazine, and several firearms. He's also facing another charge of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $20K.

This isn't the first time in JayDaYoungan's rap career that he's faced legal troubles. The rapper was arrested last year ahead of Rolling Loud in Miami but ahead of his set, he was arrested. Police had pulled him over for speeding earlier that day but that led them to find more than they expected. Apparently, police found weed, drug paraphernalia, and oxycodone. One of the individuals riding in the car with Jay was also found in possession of a firearm.

JayDaYoungan has grown in prominence over the past few years. He had a hell of a run in 2019, releasing three projects including one in collaboration with Yungeen Ace.

We'll keep you posted on any updates surrounding his arrest.