Ever since publically hinting at officially breaking up with Lil Baby, Jayda Cheaves has been proving she was good before him and will be fine after him as well. Before linking up with the Atlanta hitmaker, Jayda had already amassed a million-dollar fortune at the age of 20 after launching her beauty brand Amour Jayda, LLC. Since then, she's inked partnerships with many other beauty and fashion brands, proving she has a knack for making money. Further letting us in on her entrepreneurial mind, to celebrate the 2nd birthday of her son with the "Woah" rapper Loyal Armani, Jayda gifted the toddler his very own line of children's books.

Sharing the news on her Instagram story, the influencer uploaded a photo displaying numerous copies of Loyal's new very own book A Day with Baby L.A, which, as noted on the toddler's official Instagram page, is "coming soon." She added to the photos in her story, "His books are in," with a surprise-celebration emoji. She continued, "My bday gift to my son is his own business. Ugh 2021 is going to be soooo good," with multiple money-bag emojis.

Many people praised Jayda for her savvy gift, noting that she's helping the youngster already establish generational wealth. Check out more shots of the books set to arrive soon below. Happy Birthday to Loyal!