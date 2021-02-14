Last week, speculation surrounding Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves ending their whirlwind relationship was heightened when Jayda seemingly hinted at being a single woman. "I've been in relationships my whole life since high school I don't even know how to be single," said Jayda, which led many people to believe the pair have called things off. "I need to learn myself all over again," she added. Considering the some-what clear declaration from Jayda, fans were slightly taken aback when she shared a snap on Valentine's Day in her Instagram story covered in hundred dollar bills.

While still lying in bed, Jayda shared a boomerang of herself drowning in hundred-dollar bills. She grabbed a couple of the notes and flexed them directly in the camera of what appears to be more than $10,000 covering her. She added an adorable 'Happy Valentine's Day' graphic while also "Backend Wayda, I love it here," with a pink heart.

While many instantly wondered if the money had come from Lil Baby, others pointed out that the term "backend money" refers to the bread you make from hosting an event. The businesswoman hosted an event in Atlanta last night, which is where the money is likely from.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Alongside her declaration of single-status last week, she also uploaded a video to Instagram stories letting people lmow she's only human. "I swear I'm not one of the girls that come to the internet with every problem they have but I just be needing y'all to know sometimes... beyond all the glitz and the glam, this sh*t real life," she said.

"I go through the same sh*t y'all go through, even worse sh*t y'all go through. Like we all human at the end of the day. And we all got f*ckin' problems."