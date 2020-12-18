Lil Baby and his girlfriend Jayda Cheaves have been through a lot over the past year. These past few weeks have been especially trying for the couple as pornstar Ms. London came out and fired off some tweets about her alleged extra-curricular activities with Lil Baby. These allegations led to a huge firestorm on social media and while Cheaves was certainly hurt by it all, it appears as though the two are still together and going strong.

Today, however, things took a turn as pornstar Teanna Trump entered the battle, seemingly unprovoked. It all started when Cheaves went on Twitter and posted some photos of herself in a skin-color coat. The caption of the tweet read "Send me a nude...ME:" Trump found this tweet to be amusing, and decided to reply saying "And that's why you got cheated on." Cheaves immediately clapped back saying "but you suck dick for a living" which led to Trump alleging that Lil Baby has actually been with her, and quite liked his experience.

Trump didn't stop there as she unleashed yet another tweet claiming that she has the receipts to prove she's been with Baby and would release them if provoked further.

Immediately after this exchange, Cheaves went off on a multi-tweet rant about her back and forth with Trump and how it was completely uncalled for. "Why these hoes COME FOR ME FIRST then hit me with the check ur man. Like is that what this really be about? Y’all got the game fucked up. Y’all trifling as hell all y’all," Cheaves said.

From there, Cheaves attacked Teanna's relevance by noting that she hasn't been reported on in years and that this recent exchange finally got herself back in the news. "Hoe ain’t been on a blog in years. Beef with jayda now you’re back in the game. Thank me later bitch," she continued.

Clearly, Cheaves is going through a lot right now and this latest accusation from Trump couldn't have come at a worse time. When it comes to the Twitter antics, Trump is certainly living up to her namesake in the White House.