Lil Baby has been riding on a massive high all year long. And while he hasn't missed musically, he did find himself engulfed in some drama this morning. Adult Film actress Ms. London emerged with some piping hot tea this morning, even though she said that she wouldn't spill any of it. Apparently, Lil Baby has been creeping around, according to London, who took to social media to reveal details about her alleged encounter with the My Turn rapper.

"The best d*ck I ever had came from a millionaire who didn't say more than two full sentences to me," she tweeted. "Not dropping no names, but jayda not leaving this man ever," she added. It didn't take a genius to put two and two together, turning Lil Baby into one of the top trends on Twitter today. She later revealed the rapper spent upwards of $16K for their one-night-stand.

He and Jayda remained relatively quiet on the matter throughout the day but it was only a matter of time until both of them responded. It seems Jayda kept her commentary within what she could express through emojis while Baby tweet-and-deleted a few things off of his chest. "Lil huh ? Wtf be wrong with y'all people... I get it!! Say Baby Name Get Clout. Y'all need to stop the desperate shit," he tweeted. "When shit going good watch for the devil!"

Unfortunately for him, the receipts came out and London offered an alleged DM exchange between the two. "What's the point of paying if you do all that !! You fuccin the game up !! If I pay for pussy you supposed to speak on it," he allegedly wrote her. "That's bad business mama."

Still, Baby maintained his innocence in the court of public opinion, sharing yet another tweet that he later deleted that read, "Jayda been wit me my whole bday including Vegas y'all be on bs," along with a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, the mother of Baby's eldest child chimed in with some commentary about the rapper splurging on escorts. If you recall, she claimed that Lil Baby wasn't paying for his son's schooling or supplies. In her message that she posted to her IG Story, she wrote, "My only input is don't be willing to give these hoes one night of selling pussy more than you're willing to supply your own child to eat with a month."

We'll keep you posted on any more developments.