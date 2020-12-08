Porn star Ms. London is enjoying a massive surge in popularity after alleging that Lil Baby gave her "the best dick of her life" over his birthday weekend. She claims that the rapper spent $16,000 for a one-night stand before leaking out DMs that seemingly show him calling her out for exposing him.

"What’s the point of paying if you do all that," allegedly said Baby in her inbox.

This wouldn't be a major issue most of the time but, given the fact that mere days before the alleged incident, Jayda Cheaves had gifted her boyfriend Lil Baby with a $200,000 Richard Mille watch, which was one of twelve ever made, this is a pretty big deal.

The internet has been going crazy for this story, consistently trending Jayda, Lil Baby, and Ms. London's names. This morning, adult film star Ms. London woke up to a bunch of notifications, and she had this to say about it all.

"Bro it's 6am I just opened my eyes I didn't even have time to thank God for life yet. Notifications went ham," said Ms. London. "Y'all go back to sleep. Nobody is tripping that girl finna get at least 16 new cars and bags. Everybody is calm."

She also specified that she has not been receiving hate messages from Lil Baby and Jayda, but that her own peers are coming for her.

"The hate is legit coming from other pornstars, not her not him, y'all bothered," she added.

As for Jayda, she's still focused on her business. Last night, she uploaded a video of herself flexing in the mirror, saying: "The money must still be made hoe."

What do you think of all this? Do you think Jayda should steer clear of Lil Baby or is this just water under the bridge?