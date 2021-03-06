After countless messy cheating scandals and break-ups, Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby finally called it quits on their relationship a few days ahead of this year's Valentine's Day. While they have been on-again-off-again during the course of their romance, this split seems a little more permanent, with Jayda selling off the custom Jeep the "The Bigger Picture" rapper gifted to her on her 23rd birthday. While she denies she got rid of her custom wheels as an act of pettiness, that did not stop fans from believing it anyway. Jayda seems to be once again proving there's no bad blood between her and Lil Baby, flaunting her collection of Hermés Birkin bags in her Instagram story to a brand new Baby verse.



On Friday (March 8), Drake unleashed his Scary Hours 2 EP to hold fans over while he places the finishing touches on Certified Lover Boy. "Wants and Needs" has quickly become a fan favorite, with people particularly praising Lil Baby's verse on the track. It seems like Jayda took a liking to it too, using the song to soundtrack a video flaunting her impressive Birkin collection.

She showed off all seven of the coveted designer bags as Baby rapped on the track, "I gotta get money, I love to get charter/I gave her four Birkins and one's for her daughter/I can't let 'em down, walk around with my guard up."

While this may not exactly mean the pair may be getting back together soon, reconciliation seems to be very possible in their future.