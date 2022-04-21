Legal efforts led by JAY-Z, Yo Gotti, and Team ROC are paying off at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Per Billboard, the artists and Team ROC secured legal representation for more than 200 inmates at the prison and filed enough lawsuits for the U.S Justice Department to investigate inhumane conditions at the prison.

On Wednesday (April 20), the U.S Justice Department released a report announcing that the prison was routinely violating the constitutional rights of the inmates. The DOJ noted, "Based upon a thorough investigation, there is reasonable cause to believe that conditions and practices at the Mississippi State Penitentiary (also known as Parchman) violate the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S Constitution."

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Yo Gotti released a statement following the announcement. "My heart goes out to the incarcerated men who have suffered without access to clean water, food, and healthcare and the families that tragically lost loved ones in the process. I will continue to stand up for the voiceless until they receive the justice they deserve. I'm grateful for the U.S Department of Justice's thorough report to hold the Mississippi Department of Corrections accountable for the cruel and inhumane treatment of the incarcerated population."

The CEO at Roc Nation, Desiree Perez also released a statement with regards to the prison and the DOJ. "On behalf of Team ROC, we are pleased to see the Department of Justice recognize the horrific conditions in Mississippi's prisons...Over the past three years, the death toll has been utterly devasting and we hope today's report brings many families and their loved ones one step closer toward getting the justice they deserve. We applaud the Department of Justice for their report."

The DOJ is also investigating conditions at Southern Mississippi Correctional Institution, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, and Wilkinson County Correctional Facility.

[Via]