Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman
- TVJay-Z & Yo Gotti Star In Heartbreaking "Exposing Parchman" TrailerThe documentary will explore the corruption at Mississippi's Parchman Penitentiary. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJay-Z & Yo Gotti Drop Lawsuit Against Mississippi PrisonAfter the prison made upgrades, Team Roc dropped its lawsuits filed on behalf of 200 inmates.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsJAY-Z, Yo Gotti, And Team ROC Push The DOJ To Investigate Prison For Inhumane ConditionsAfter securing legal representation for inmates at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, JAY-Z, Yo Gotti, and Team ROC have pushed the DOJ to investigate the prison for inhumane conditions. By Brianna Lawson