This is a milestone that not many get to achieve but Moneybagg Yo and his loved ones were excited about the opportunity. There have been plenty of rappers who have visited the White House, some working on strategies with politicians and others receiving their invitations from presidents, and the latest to stroll his way into the epicenter of presidential decisions is Moneybagg. News reports were in a flurry today after the Memphis hitmaker shared images and footage of his White House visit, however, there are still details that remain unclear.

In one brief clip, Moneybagg is seen making his way around security gates with who look to be several of his children. The kids seemed to have sported matching fits as they faced the rainy Washington, D.C. weather.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Moneybagg and the kiddos weren't alone; Yo Gotti showed that he, too, was enjoying the White House get-together. By the looks of things, it seems that this may have been over Easter weekend as the group enjoyed the kid-centered, holiday festivities. Not only are both Gotti and Moneybagg hitmakers in the industry, but Yo Gotti has also been working intimately with policymakers in relation to prison and criminal justice reform.

Fans were happy to the two rappers flex their "real presidential" statuses. Check it out below.