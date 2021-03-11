Snowfall star Damson Idris just couldn't wait to spill the beans about an awkward encounter he had with Jay-Z (and forty other people) during a recent Zoom call. Appearing on Good Morning America with Gayle King, the English actor recalled an early quarantine memory when he called into a Zoom meeting for famed photographer Lenny Santiago's (AKA @kodaklens) birthday. He thought that only a handful of people would be on the call, so he didn't bother to put on a shirt. That was a mistake, says Idris.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"At the start of the pandemic, I didn't know what Zoom was. I was a Skype guy. My friend said to jump on Zoom, it was our friend Lenny's birthday," remembered the Snowfall actor. "So I jump on the Zoom and immediately everyone’s laughing because I’m topless. I thought there was gonna be four people in there-- there are literally 40 people in there."

Idris went on to break out his unmistakable Jay-Z impression, saying that one person in the room was particularly offended by his toplessness. "I hear a distinctive voice and [he’s] like, ‘Ay man, this man’s in here topless with his nipples out and he got the grey headboard. Who’s in charge of the Zoom? Yeah, you see that guy Damson? Kick him out."

Damson was surprised to see that there were forty people on the call, pointing out that there were multiple other celebrities, including Meek Mill, Tiffany Haddish, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Michael B. Jordan, and more. Thinking he could turn on his charm and avoid any issues with Hov, Idris explained that it was late and he was about to put on a hoodie and get in bed. "Jay-Z was like, 'Okay, so, you wear a hoodie to bed?'" he recalled. "Okay, well, you know, you busy. You in London. It's Lenny's birthday so why don't you just give your little speech and be on your way?"

You've got to hear his impression. It's spot-on. Watch the video above and let us know what you think of Damson Idris embarrassing himself in front of Jay-Z.