Many of us have been joining daily or weekly video calls with our bosses to check up and see how things are going while working from home. Students have similarly transitioned to Zoom classes with their peers, where everyone can see them through their webcam. Without a need to leave the house, it's become customary for many of us to work in our pajamas, throwing on some office attire whenever the call approaches. This morning on Good Morning America, reporter Will Reeve, son of the legendary Christopher Reeve, was caught in a pretty tough spot after thousands across the nation realized that he had called into the show without wearing any pants.

Will Reeve was all business on top -- wearing a shirt and blazer -- and party on the bottom with his boxer briefs. The shot was seemingly wider than anticipated because the reporter's bare right thigh and boxers were visible to everybody who tuned in, forcing him to comment on social media.

"When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide). Hope everyone got a much needed laugh," joked Reeve on Twitter.

At least he's got a good sense of humor about it.

He can't have been the first person to do this on live television. However, he was the unlikely one who got caught.

[via]