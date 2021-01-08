On Friday morning, Miya Ponsetto, popularly known as SoHo Karen, was featured on CBS This Morning after she sat down for an interview with Gayle King about her racially-motivated attack against the 14-year-old son of musician Keyon Harrold. The attack occurred on December 31st when Ponsetto falsely accused the teenager of stealing her phone. In the interview with Ponsetto, Gayle King urges Ponsetto to take responsibility for her actions, asking for her side of the story.

King tells Ponsetto that she physically attacked the young boy, alleging she did more than simply accuse him of stealing a phone. Ponsetto maintains her stance that she did not “attack” the boy, instead just accused him of taking her phone, while continuing to apologize.

When prompted to take ownership of her racially-motivated attack, Ponsetto asks, “How is one girl accusing a guy about a phone a crime?”

Gayle explains that even though Miya is only 22, she is old enough to know better. Miya then puts her hand up to the screen and says “Enough,” basically shutting down Gayle King completely.

Twitter certainly had a lot to say about Ponsetto’s racist and unapologetic attitude, calling out not only her attitude but her outfit.

A few hours after the interview, which was recorded on Thursday, Ponsetto was arrested during a traffic stop. The young woman refused to exit the vehicle when prompted and had to be forcibly removed by authorities. She was found in Ventura County, nearly 3,000 miles away from the Manhattan hotel where the incident occurred. Detectives from the NYPD were reportedly in Ventura County to assist with the arrest.

