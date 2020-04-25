It's been a rough few months for Jason Mitchell, and days ago, things reportedly took a turn for the worse. We previously reported that the Straight Outta Compton actor was taken into custody in Mississippi on gun and drug charges, and now more information about the arrest is being revealed. TMZ shared that it all began with a traffic stop in Gulfport, Mississippi when officers pulled over an SUV.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

It's unclear what prompted police to search the vehicle, but inside they reportedly found "two pounds of marijuana and 1,300 doses of MDMA." There was also an AK-47 and a Glock 9mm located inside of the car. TMZ reports that police stated the MDMA was packaged in a way that suggested it was for distribution.

While Jason Mitchell hasn't commented on his arrested personally, his representative did issue a statement to TMZ. "News stories move fast and oftentimes without all of the facts," they said. "This misunderstanding will be resolved shortly. We trust that the court systems (sic) blind justice will protect Jason's rights and allow him to tell his story." The former The Chi actor faces drug and gun charges, but the rep didn't go into detail. They did add, "During the Pandemic it's best we focus on the importance of our Nation growing back to our full capacity."

[via]