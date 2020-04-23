For months, Jason Mitchell has been encased in controversy. The actor was a featured member of The Chi cast, but last year rumors surfaced about his alleged inappropriate behavior on set. There were many details given about what Mitchell was actually accused of doing, but it reportedly caused his co-star Tiffany Boone to ask production to release her from her contract.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / getty Images

Tiffany has spoken about her experience, albeit enigmatically. The actress shared that she hoped to be an example to others while never divulging what she went through. Mitchell later sat down with The Breakfast Club about the allegations, revealing that he isn't even sure what he was being accused of in the first place. He told the hosts that he was let go without being informed of whatever he allegedly did wrong.

On Wednesday (April 22), The Shade Room reported that Jason Mitchell was arrested. The actor was reportedly taken into custody in Mississippi on gun and drug charges. The 33-year-old has already been released and few details regarding his arrest have been made available. He's accused of allegedly possessing "a controlled substance as well as a glock 19 and a 'mini draco,'" records reportedly state. Mitchell hasn't made a statement about the report.