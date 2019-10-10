For the last few months, Jason Mitchell's character has been called into question. The Straight Outta Compton actor faced allegations of sexual harassment by his The Chi co-star Tiffany Boone, along with a handful of other women, who stated that Mitchell made them feel uncomfortable while on set. Things became bad enough for Boone that she told producers that she didn't want to work one-on-one with Mitchell and asked to be released from the show. Later The Chi issued a statement saying they planned on killing off Mitchell's character.

In an Instagram post, Mitchell would offer up his own informal statement. "I think it’s time to make a statement," he previously said. "To everyone commenting without any knowledge of what’s going please stop...and to all my supporters I appreciate you all and I’m sorry I will no longer be in ('The Chi')..but don’t believe what you read in the media..."

Now, it's being reported by The Shade Room that Mitchell has undergone counseling and a mental health course. The outlet claims to have spoken to a source who told them Mitchell "has worked on anger management, self-awareness, acceptance of responsibility, and purpose." Mitchell, himself, has not spoken about the report of any counseling or courses, but it was reported that he was axed by Netflix's Desperados producers and replaced with New Girl actor Lamorne Morris.