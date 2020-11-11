After being bounced in the NBA Western Conference Semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Houston Rockets will need to make some major changes this offseason if they want to contend with the best of the best in the upcoming year.

Their star players, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, have followed each other around the league for years, initially playing together with the Oklahoma City Thunder before moving to Houston, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the two good friends are reportedly "concerned" about the future of the team.

ESPN's sources have reported that both Westbrook and Harden are uncertain about their futures with the team. The Rockets recently announced the departures of head coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey. The team's star players are reportedly concerned about the direction of the squad, which seems to be heading toward a rebuild.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has insisted that the team is set on remaining a title contender, but their uncertainty with the front office's latest moves could be giving weight to rumors that one or both of them could be moved before next season.



Russell Westbrook's name has been brought up in trade talks, specifically with the New York Knicks. James Harden has also been mentioned in trade talks, but seemingly less seriously.

Neither player has requested a trade but we could be nearing that reality.

