This was a difficult season for both the Houston Rockets and the Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. On the Sixers end, the teams struggled with chemistry issues, especially with all of the moves and losses they had made in the 2019 free agency period. In fact, the Sixers were eliminated in four games in the first round of the playoffs and moving forward, the team's future is in question. Meanwhile, despite the addition of Russell Westbrook, the Rockets fell short once again, as they were eliminated in the second round and saw their general manager and coach part ways with the team.

Now, it seems like Embiid and the Rockets could be on a collision course. According to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Heavy.com, the Rockets are rumored to want an Embiid trade. In fact, it appears as though the only player who if off-limits for the Rockets is James Harden, which means Westbrook could be moved to the Sixers if they are serious about Embiid.

The Rockets were criticized this past season for playing small ball, which worked in the regular season but quickly fell apart once it came to the playoffs. If Embiid were to join the roster, this team would immediately be injected with some much-needed size.

Stay tuned for updates around the NBA as free agency quickly approaches.