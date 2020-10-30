Just a few months ago, the Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world as they decided to hire none other than Steve Nash as their head coach. This was a truly peculiar move given the fact that no one even knew Nash wanted the position. It was also made curious by the fact that Nash has virtually no coaching experience. Now, he will be leading a team with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who are expected to make a big push to win the Eastern Conference.

Based on prior reporting, it would appear as though Nash was a choice co-signed by Durant and Kyrie, which is ultimately why he was brought in. Now, however, the Nets are looking to surround Nash with top-level help, and today, the team made two massive hired. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Nets hired Ime Udoka, as well as Mike D'Antoni.

What makes D'Antoni such an interesting hire is the fact that he got to coach Steve Nash during stints in both Phoenix and Los Angeles. D'Antoni and Nash helped revolutionize the way offense is played in the NBA, so it only makes sense that they would be reunited, this time, both as coaches.

D'Antoni's most recent stint was with the Houston Rockets, who were ousted during the second round of the NBA playoffs in five games by the Los Angeles Lakers. Some thought D'Antoni would get another head coaching job, but for now, he will get to help build Nash's resume in Brooklyn.

