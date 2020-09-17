If you've been following the NBA over the past few decades, then you would know that the New York Knicks are a laughing stock. The franchise can't seem to do anything right at this point. In fact, they are so unlucky that even when they finish in the last place, they fail to get the first overall pick in the draft. It's a fate that has kept the Knicks at the bottom of the totem pole for years, even if they have been surrounded by rumors of interest in top-tier players.

Now, reports are circulating that the Knicks would be a good fit for two Western Conference players. In fact, reporter Jonathan Macri claimed the Knicks are looking to acquire Chris Paul from Oklahoma City, and that Julius Randle, as well as Kevin Knox, could be a part of the deal. It was also reported that an Eastern Conference executive believes Russell Westbrook could thrive in New York and would be one of the team's high profile targets.

While Knicks fans are probably excited about the prospect of this happening, it's important to note that the Knicks thought they were getting Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last year. As we all know, things didn't exactly work out that way.

As for any upcoming trades, Knicks fans will just have to wait and see what happens, although there is no use in getting excited. At least not yet.