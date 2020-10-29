Daryl Morey has been one of the more interesting basketball minds in the NBA over the past few years, especially when it comes to analytics and how every team shoots three-pointers like they never have before. Recently, Morey opted to leave the Houston Rockets and now, he has been scooped up by the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers are in need of a new strategy and direction which is exactly why Morey was brought in to lead the team's basketball operations.

During today's episode of First Take, Smith had an interest proposition for Morey, who has proven himself to be a massive fan of James Harden. Smith suggested that Morey should do everything in his power to trade for James Harden and that he should even consider giving up Ben Simmons.

"I'm Daryl Morey, the first thing I'm trying to do is get James Harden to become a Philadelphia 76er. Even if it means me trading Ben Simmons," Smith declared. Of course, Smith noted that this probably won't happen although if Morey wants to show his cards and prove he's in it to win it, he should at least try and make some offers.

Just a day ago, reports surfaced noting that the Rockets believe Harden is in his prime and that they want to surround him with pieces, as opposed to moving him. Needless to say, the 76ers can forget bringing Harden on board, at least for now.

