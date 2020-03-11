Jameela Jamil responded to all the jokes that she would be the first famous person who would claim to have contracted coronavirus, and she's not thrilled. The actress has been accused of lying about having various health issues in the past, many claiming that she must have a mental disorder called munchausens, in which people deliberately act as though they have a physical or mental illness when they really don't. Jameela has spoken out about her real health struggles, revealing that she has a genetic connective tissue disorder called Ehlers Danlos syndrome, an invisible illness which causes all sorts of horrible side effects. However, jokes about her pretending to be sick persist, and with the spread of coronavirus, they've only become more severe. One comedian in particular tweeted, "Place your bets on who will be the first famous person to get Corona," followed by, "Jameela doesn't count." The outspoken activist shared a screenshot of the tweet with a response to the joke about her health.

"May you never suffer from chronic illness," Jameela said. "May you never wake up in pain and swollen every fucking day of your life. May you never struggle with an invisible disability. May you never be laughed at over it by people who have never met you...To the bad place you go." The comedian in question, Michelle Collins, retweeted the post, writing, "I HAVE FINALLY MADE IT. Learn to LOL about yourself girl, it's freeing."

Jameela replied, "Congratulations on making fun of my chronic pain and illness. Big day for you," before posting her own tweet a few days later about all the countless jokes others have already made about her pretending to contract coronavirus because of her reputation.

"If you’re gonna make a joke about how I am going to be the first actress with coronavirus, ya late and ya basic," she wrote on a series of screenshots of said jokes. "Joking about my mental and physical health doesn’t hurt me as much as other more vulnerable people with chronic illness/invisible disability/actual munchausens." Last month, Jameela's boyfriend, James Blake, took to Twitter to stand up for her after she was first "exposed" for allegedly lying about having an abundance of health issues. "May none of us ever know the pain and frustration of that existence," he wrote in a lengthy post about Jameela's real health struggles. "I'm not gonna stand by and let some total strangers try to push my girlfriend over the edge."