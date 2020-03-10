Coachella has officially been postponed. After rumors that the annual festival would be pushed back until October, Goldenvoice, the festival organizers, have confirmed that it will no longer take place this April as originally scheduled.



"At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVIC-19 concerns," a statement from the festival reads. "Coachella will now take place on October 9, 10, and 11, and October 16, 17, and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020. All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates."

Coachella 2020 included headliners Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean along with artists like Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Swae Lee, Denzel Curry, and more. At t his point, it's incredibly unclear whether any of the artists who were expected to take the stage will still be able to perform around then. Of course, many on Twitter found humor in the possibility of Frank Ocean pulling out of his performance altogether.

Coachella isn't the only festival to be affected by the Coronavirus scare. This year's edition of South By Southwest was canceled altogether after the mayor of Austin, Texas "declared a local disaster in the city" due to the rise of numbers in Coronavirus cases.