Jake Paul has become the boxing world's unanticipated influencer-turned-heavyweight champion. As well documented, the Youtuber's older brother Logan Paul is set to face off with Floyd Mayweather this Sunday (June 6). UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley, however, has been eager to get in the ring with Paul, dubbing him a "culture vulture" and demanding the former Disney Channel star face-off with him.

"He keeps calling out everybody but me. I'm the one with the real smoke with you," Woodley previously told TMZ. "I'm in, and I can actually find him. People that keep talking about fighting him, they're not even in position to fight him. I can actually fight him. I can fight him tomorrow if I want to." Sharing a flyer for the upcoming event, Paul and Woodley confirmed to ESPN today that the two are slated to battle later this summer.



Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller

The match is scheduled to take place on August 28th and as of right now, no host city has been selected as the location for the pay-per-view event. Distributed by Showtime, fans are expected to be in attendance during the live battle. This marks the second time Paul faces a former UFC fighter in a boxing match. He previously knocked out Woodley's longtime friend a teammate Ben Askren back in April in just two minutes.

"I have a list of people I plan on shutting up with my fists," Paul said in a statement provided to ESPN. "And as I enter my fourth pro fight, I am excited to knock the first one off the list by challenging myself against a five-time UFC champion known for his knockout power. Tyron's a seasoned striker who has fought the best in the world. I certainly respect his career, but I will be sending Tyron into a permanent siesta on August 28."

He continued, "Maybe this time [UFC president] Dana White will actually be a man and put his money on his former champion instead of trying to undermine my success like a jealous ex. Influencer vs MMA: let's get it on. It's showtime."

"Easiest fight of my career and biggest purse of my career all in one night," Woodley said regarding the battle. "Basically, they brought me in to take out the trash. I can't wait to shut this b---- up. This is getting done for the culture, the whole MMA community and boxing community, to rid this guy of combat sports."



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Paul and Woodley are expected to face off for the first time this Thursday in Miami to build anticipation for the event. Let us know if you're looking forward to watching these two duke it out down below.

[via]