There have been plenty of suggestions as to who Jake Paul should take on in the ring next, but we haven't yet received confirmation. With only three fights, and three wins, under his belt, the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer is riding high on his handful of victories. Jake Paul has become one of the leading voices in the boxing circuit as of late, not due to his wins as much as his mouth, as he continues to poke and prod other celebrities into the ring.

Recently, we watched as Paul snatched Floyd Mayweather's hat and took attention away from his brother at Logan Paul and Mayweather's press conference. It's clear that Jake Paul wants to match up with Floyd for what would be an epic bout, and Deadline reported on Wednesday (May 19) that Showtime confirmed that they've inked a deal with the rising boxer.



Al Bello / Staff / Getty Images

While Showtime did share confirmation, they were hush-hush when it came to the details. However, Deadline reports that Jake Paul's advisor, Nakisa Bidarian, opened up to ESPN, stating that they're in the "advance stage" of locking down a "potential opponent, date and location."

“Jake is proud of the events he participated in with Triller and appreciates the opportunities they afforded him,” Bidarian told ESPN. “Jake is excited to continue his boxing career with Showtime Boxing. Fight announcement coming soon.” A Showtime deal for a newcomer is a feat of its own, leaving many boxing fans to suggest that the only way he was able to lock it in is because he may be facing off with a seasoned opponent. However, Paul knows the ins and outs of promotion and knows what to do to make the big bucks for promoters.

