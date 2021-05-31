Everyone wants a piece of Jake Paul these days and it seems like former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley has locked in the opportunity to step into the ring with the YouTuber-turned-pro boxer. Per The Athletic's Mike Coppinger, Woodley and Paul have agreed to a deal for a boxing match. News of the match-up comes after it was revealed that Paul locked in a multi-fight deal with ShowTime. This Friday, Woodley and Paul will face off in Miami to begin building anticipation around the fight ahead of Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather on Sunday.



Tyron Woodley has been particularly vocal about fighting Paul over the past few months. Woodley, who holds a 19-7-1 record, said that Paul is a "culture vulture," demanding that the YouTuber steps into the ring with him. "He keeps calling out everybody but me. I'm the one with the real smoke with you," he told TMZ. "I'm in, and I can actually find him. People that keep talking about fighting him, they're not even in position to fight him. I can actually fight him. I can fight him tomorrow if I want to."



Finally, Woodley will be able to square up against Jake Paul who recently earned a 3-0 win streak after his fight against Ben Askren in April.

