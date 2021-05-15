Dana White has made his distaste for Jake Paul quite clear. Ever since Paul started trying to fight UFC guys, White has been steadily slandering the man and saying that he would never work with him. This hasn't discouraged Paul, however, as he continues to make fun of White in the media and even demanded that the UFC President start paying his fighters fairly.

Now, however, a bombshell has been dropped by the head of Triller, Ryan Kavanaugh. In a new report from Bloody Elbow, Kavanaugh accused of White of trying to recruit Paul, saying that the UFC President has actually sent Paul offers to step inside of the Octagon. These comments came amid Kavanaugh's frustration with White over a botched Georges St-Pierre and Oscar De La Hoya fight.

Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller

“And he’s trying to get Jake Paul to fight for the UFC now? Making him offers? Just hurting his own people and chasing ours," Kavanaugh stated. As of right now, there is no proof of these offers and based on Paul's comments over the past year, it seems like he is much more comfortable in the world of boxing.

Regardless, these accusations are quite interesting and we can only imagine what it would be like to see Paul in the Octagon.

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

