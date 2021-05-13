Dana White is one of the most outspoken presidents in professional sports and when it comes to protecting the integrity of MMA, he seems to have a chip on his shoulder. He has been especially protective over the last few months as the likes of Logan and Jake Paul have been inserting themselves into the boxing world. Jake recently fought MMA fighter Ben Askren and he wants a shot at other UFC fighters like Conor McGregor.

White has been adamant that this will never happen and during an interview with ESPN, White made sure to note that he will never work with the Paul brothers. However, White did give Jake a bit of respect, noting that he has become a legitimate fighter in some respects.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

"First of all, I would never do business with those guys, just no, "White said. "No, this is not what we do. I’m not gonna f*****g loan them a guy for f****g what? There’s no way. [...] Listen, you cannot deny the fact that [Jake] has inserted himself into the conversation with real guys. This guy has got three fights, and I gotta tell you that I don’t know if I truly believe the Ben Askren thing. I have a hard time wrapping by brain around that."

Regardless, White is protecting the UFC from the Paul's and his stance won't be changing anytime soon. Needless to say, that Jake vs. Conor fight probably won't be happening in the near future.