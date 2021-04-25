Jake Paul hates Dana White and the feeling is mutual on the other side. The two have been at each other's necks over these last few months and ever since Paul defeated Ben Askren last weekend, Jake has been sending a ton of shots White's way. In fact, Paul is looking to cash in on the supposed $1 million bet they made with each other, on who would win the Askren fight. Paul was even on his IG story begging White to pay Snoop Dogg his $2 million.

Now, Paul is taking another approach in light of UFC 261. Today, Paul wrote an open letter to White, urging the UFC president to start paying his fighters a fair wage. It's been known for a while now that the UFC doesn't pay as well as one would assume, and Paul is looking to make sure White changes his ways, moving forward.

"Dana you claimed you would be $1 million on me losing," Paul wrote. "Set up Askren to train with Freddie Roach...gave him full access to UFCPI...and he still got his ass handed to him. Seems like you are the real douche...not Ariel. In my third fight I made more in total pay than any fighter in UFC history. Maybe it's time to pay your fighters their fair share? No wonder they all want to get into boxing. Dana you say you make the fights fans want to see...so hurry up and make Jones Vs. Ngannou. Pay them their fair share...$10 million purse for each guy, plus PPV. Why are UFC fighters so underpaid vs. Boxers."

You can't help but appreciate Paul advocating for the fighters and the fans here, especially with his mention of Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou. White recently said the fight won't happen because of negotiations with Jones although at this point, White should just pay his men and give us what we all want to see.

Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller