Jake Paul's fight against Ben Askren brought forth a ton of reactions from social media as many people felt like the whole thing was staged in Paul's favor. Within the first round, Paul was able to knock Askren out and for many MMA fans, the entire occasion was akin to blasphemy. Askren seemed almost happy to have lost, all while Jake tried to put on a show afterward. It was the event Triller was hoping for, despite some fans feeling robbed.

The Pay Per View for the fight was a grand total of $50 USD and as Jake noted on Instagram, they were able to get 1.3 million people to sign up and pay the full amount. This means Triller was able to cash in $65 million which is pretty incredible when you think about it.

Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller

Paul's salary for the actual fight was just $690,000, however, since he has a stake in Triller, he will certainly be seeing a slice of this pie. In the end, sports are a business and Paul was able to figure out how to get a solid finesse in. As for Askren, well, he'll have to live with the embarrassment from this fight for the rest of his life.

Whether it was worth it or not, remains to be seen.