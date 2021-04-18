Ben Askren was knocked out by Jake Paul with a nasty right hook on Saturday night in a fight that led to quite a bit of controversy. There are many out there who feel as though the fight was rigged and that Askren simply showed up for a quick payday. While it certainly seemed like that, Askren does appear to feel some remorse about the whole thing, as the prospect of being knocked out by Jake Paul does not bode well for his career.

After the fight, Askren tweeted his first reaction to the loss, saying "Sorry World." This was then followed up with an interview with reporters where he divulged a bit more on the fight and how the outcome was embarrassing.

“It’s probably deserved,” Askren said about being made fun of. “Because I got knocked out by Jake Paul. It’s f*king embarrassing. I didn’t let the MMA community down, I let the world down. People f*cking hate Jake Paul and they wanted to see me make him miserable and I didn’t do that. So I didn’t let the MMA community down, I let the world down.”

Askren also spoke about the ref's decision to end the fight early. While Askren didn't agree with his assessment, he understands that the ref has the final call and that it is what it is. Clearly, Askren will not be going in the boxing ring ever again.

