Ben Askren
- SportsBen Askren Admits He Underestimated Jake PaulBen Askren opened up about his 2021 fight with the YouTube star.By Ben Mock
- SportsBen Askren Calls Jon Jones A HypocriteBen Askren is the latest person to weigh on the Jones-Ngannou beef.By Ben Mock
- SportsBen Askren Implies His Wife Is Ugly, Gets RoastedAskren eventually corrected the record.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Claims Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, & More As His SonsJake Paul is using Father's Day as a way to throw shots at his biggest foes.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Demands Dana White To Pay His Fighters FairlyJake Paul wants Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou to receive $10 million each.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Wants Dana White's MoneyDana White claimed he would bet $1 million on Ben Askren.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Is Heated Over Pete Davidson Fight Commentary: "F*ck That Guy"Davidson's remarks at Paul's recent fight with Ben Askren rubbed the boxer the wrong way.By Erika Marie
- SportsJake Paul Reveals What Drake Told Him After His FightDrake allegedly sent Jake Paul a direct message following his fight this weekend.By Alex Zidel
- WrestlingJake Paul Pulls Out Of Rumored WWE Match With Ben AskrenJake Paul shuts down a possible rematch with Ben Askren.By Alex Zidel
- SportsAdrien Broner Marvels At Jake Paul Making $690K Purse For Ben Askren FightPaul took home the win in his third professional fight & it came with a hefty check that Broner couldn't believe.By Erika Marie
- SportsMetta World Peace Expresses Admiration For Jake PaulMetta World Peace thinks what Jake Paul has done is impressive.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Reveals Total PPV Earning From Ben Askren FightTriller just cashed in a whole lot of money.By Alexander Cole
- SportsStephen A. Smith Gives Jake Paul His PropsStephen A. Smith had a lot to say about last night's big fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Responds To Claims That Ben Askren Fight Was FixedJake Paul is not enjoying these narratives.By Alexander Cole