Dana White is one of the biggest names when it comes to the fighting world and over the years, he has been quite defensive about mixed martial arts. As a result, he has been staunchly against the likes of Jake and Logan Paul infiltrating the sport. While the famous brothers are currently in the boxing world, White sees it as a slippery slope, and he has made sure to bring the two back down to earth, on numerous occasions.

Recently, White was interviewed by TMZ where he got to talk about the upcoming match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. In the interview, White was adamant that Paul is in way over his head and that at the end of the day, the fight will be a complete and utter bloodbath.

"This is gonna be such a one-sided ridiculous ass-whoopin', it's not even gonna be funny," White said. "It's gonna be bad. I'm open for -- and I don't dislike any one of these kids ... but if Floyd Mayweather really shows up and goes in and fights this kid, it's gonna be an ass-whoopin' like nobody has ever seen before."

Considering how much money is to be made from the fight, we can probably expect Floyd to take things easy in the early stages so that the fight lasts a decent amount of time. Regardless, White's prediction sounds pretty accurate given Logan's lack of experience.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

[Via]