Following his wildly entertaining Verzuz battle against Fabolous earlier this week, Jadakiss is capitalizing on all the attention that the event garnered by launching a new line of "Jadadrunk" merch, While there were plenty of memorable moments from Jada vs. Fab—as well as a few secrets dropped—one of the indisputable highlights was Jada's joyful antics that birthed a myriad of "Jadadrunk" memes. Once the battle had finished, Jada discovered that he'd been memed, and fully embraced his new identity. Now, he's taking it one step further by bringing fans a whole line of merch so that we can all have a Jadadrunk summer.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

On Thursday (July 2nd), Jada took to Instagram to announce his new business endeavour. "This is a Jadadrunk summer!" he exclaimed. “Make sure you stay tuned to what’s going on here. Shoutout to all the support from the Verzuz the other night. Shoutout to Timbaland, Swizz. Shoutout to my brother Fabolous." He then instructed fans on where they can find the new merch, explaining that there are four T-shirts to choose from on Jadadrunk.com with more pieces being added to the site soon.

"Relive some of them vibes and enjoy it," he said. "It’s a JadaDrunk summer baby, let’s go!” Since posting the video, Jada has added two more T-shirts to the batch along with a yellow solo cup that reads, "#JADADRUNK." Check out all the Jadadrunk merch here.

[Via]