Sometimes, one must have a laugh at their own expense, and a little self-deprecative humor can go a long way. Especially for those who willingly step into the realm of live streaming, as both Jadakiss and Fabolous recently did during their Verzuz battle on Monday night. Widely received as an amazing and highly entertaining display of skill and longevity from two of the Big Apple's elite lyricists, some of the most memorable moments arose through Jada's jovial antics, which quickly went on to spawn a slew of memes.

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Luckily, Jadakiss is a good sport about the whole thing, taking to his own IG page to indulge in the laughter. Sharing a clip of his highly satisfied and clearly inebriated jig, Jada challenged his fans to keep that energy throughout the coming months. "I heard we getting #JadaDrunk all summer," he captions, alongside the hilarious clip. It didn't take long for his sparring partner Fab to hit the comments with a few guffaws of his own, a testament to their camaraderie as friends and collaborators.

Check out the clip below, and for those who watched it live, did you feel like Jadakiss' saucy shenanigans helped make this one for the ages? And more importantly, do you feel like the drunken master came through with the big win?