Jadakiss has been giving us excellent music for decades, building a reputation as one of the game's most consistent lyricists. With albums like Kiss Tha Game Goodbye, Kiss Of Death, The Last Kiss, and Top 5 DOA under his belt, his upcoming fifth project Ignatius feels like a defining moment in a storied career. Though the project, a tribute to his longtime friend Ignatius "Icepick" Jackson, was originally meant to be released tonight at midnight, Jadakiss has officially made the decision to delay the release by one week.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Jada's camp confirmed to HNHH that Ignatius will be released on March 6th, though a reason as to why was not provided. It's possible that he wanted to put a few finishing touches, but that's purely speculative. Some have reasoned that the delay had something to do with "Huntin Season," a hard-hitting Pusha T collaboration that was originally meant to be included. Unfortunately, after Pop Smoke's murder, Pusha T felt the violent subject matter wasn't settling well, and requested that the song be removed from streaming services.

In any case, Ignatius isn't far away. There's no telling if "Huntin Season" will be included, but the Rick Ross & Emmany-assisted "Kisses To The Sky" and lead single "Me" are confirmed additions. Look for the album to arrive next Friday, marking another strong chapter in the book of Kiss. When all is said and done, where does Jada rank in your pantheon of rap greats? Think about it --- he might be the rapper who has collaborated with the most legendary artists in hip-hop history. Support Ignatius when it drops March 6th.