How can BET exclude the self-proclaimed King of R&B from their Award nominees? That's the same question that has been plaguing Cash Money singer Jacquees. The R&B singer will lend his vocals to the network during a performance with Tank at the BET Experience this weekend at The Novo, but the 25-year-old wasn't included on the list of artists who are in the running to take home a trophy.

In a since-deleted tweet, Jacquees shared a clip of himself as he talked to the camera about his exclusion. "Hold on...how in the f*ck am I not nominated for a BET Award?" Jacquees asks. He then turned around and looked to a friend off-camera and said, "Bruh, how the f*ck is that possible?" His friend replied that he agreed that Jacquees should have been acknowledged by the network. "What the f*ck? I ain't gon' lie. I feel disrespected. Like, maybe I gotta work harder. But how hard you gotta work when you nominating sh*t that don't even..."

BET announced their nominee back in May with Cardi B leading the pack at seven nods; Drake coming in a close second with five; and Beyoncé, J. Cole, and Travis Scott receiving three nominations each. The ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23. Do you think that Jacquees has paid his dues and deserves recognition from BET?