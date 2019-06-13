This year’s BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game, has upped the ante of the competition, making it a 3-on-3 affair. HipHopDX exclusively confirmed that 2 Chainz, Remy Ma and Papoose will be among the star-studded participants this time around. The Artist Formerly Known As Tity Boi (Allan Houston) will serve as a player-coach and the famed Hip Hop couple will act as team ambassadors for their squad. Each team will play for a charity of their choice, with the winning team being awarded a $50,000 prize for that respective charity. Other big name artists such as: Sheck Wes, The Game, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Blueface are set to appear also.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

The game will be hosted by Christian Crosby, Mouse Jones and will have color commentary courtesy of Gia Peppers and Jamila Mustafa. The opening performance sees American Soul actress Katlyn Nichol singing the Black National Anthem, as well as a performance from World of Dance. Charities such as Moms of Black Boys United, Sean Anderson Foundation, FISLL, and Boys and Girls Club of Oakland will be represented to the fullest. A full list of the 3 teams and their participating players are previewed below:

TEAM PUMA:

Ambassador: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Players: YFN Lucci, YBN Cordae, TJ Porter, NLE Choppa, Rapsody, Lil Mosey

TEAM FISLL:

Ambassador: Remy Ma, Papoose

Coach: Allan Houston

Players: Tank, Doug Christie, Miles Brown, Casanova 2X, DDG, Ar’mon

TEAM EMPIRE

Ambassador: Mozzy

Coach: Rudy Gobert

Players: Kalin White, Haiti Babii, Luke Nasty, Sammie, Eric Bellinger, Trevor Jackson, P-LO

TEAM BET

Coach: 2 Chainz

Players: The Game, Tequan Richmond, Leland B. Martin, Sarunas Jackson, Jackie Long, Blueface, Sinqua Walls, Sheck Wes, Frank Nitty