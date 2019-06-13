Check out the full list of teams and players.
This year’s BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game, has upped the ante of the competition, making it a 3-on-3 affair. HipHopDX exclusively confirmed that 2 Chainz, Remy Ma and Papoose will be among the star-studded participants this time around. The Artist Formerly Known As Tity Boi (Allan Houston) will serve as a player-coach and the famed Hip Hop couple will act as team ambassadors for their squad. Each team will play for a charity of their choice, with the winning team being awarded a $50,000 prize for that respective charity. Other big name artists such as: Sheck Wes, The Game, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Blueface are set to appear also.
Prince Williams/Getty Images
The game will be hosted by Christian Crosby, Mouse Jones and will have color commentary courtesy of Gia Peppers and Jamila Mustafa. The opening performance sees American Soul actress Katlyn Nichol singing the Black National Anthem, as well as a performance from World of Dance. Charities such as Moms of Black Boys United, Sean Anderson Foundation, FISLL, and Boys and Girls Club of Oakland will be represented to the fullest. A full list of the 3 teams and their participating players are previewed below:
TEAM PUMA:
Ambassador: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Players: YFN Lucci, YBN Cordae, TJ Porter, NLE Choppa, Rapsody, Lil Mosey
TEAM FISLL:
Ambassador: Remy Ma, Papoose
Coach: Allan Houston
Players: Tank, Doug Christie, Miles Brown, Casanova 2X, DDG, Ar’mon
TEAM EMPIRE
Ambassador: Mozzy
Coach: Rudy Gobert
Players: Kalin White, Haiti Babii, Luke Nasty, Sammie, Eric Bellinger, Trevor Jackson, P-LO
TEAM BET
Coach: 2 Chainz
Players: The Game, Tequan Richmond, Leland B. Martin, Sarunas Jackson, Jackie Long, Blueface, Sinqua Walls, Sheck Wes, Frank Nitty