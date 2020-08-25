How many more police shootings need to happen before change is finally had?

Jacob Blake was a recent victim of police brutality after he was shot eight times in his back after getting into his car. Three of his children witnessed it all happen, which is probably one of the most heart-wrenching parts of this story. Blake survived surgery yesterday following the shooting but his father is officially confirming that life-changing damage was potentially done to his son, stating that he is paralyzed from the waist down.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

"I want to put my hand on my son’s cheek and kiss him on his forehead, and then I’ll be OK," said the elder Blake about his son's shooting. "I’ll kiss him with my mask. The first thing I want to do is touch my son."

He stated that there are now "eight holes" in his son before confirming the possible permanent damage that he has from the incident. Blake is reportedly paralyzed from the waist down and doctors are not sure if the injuries are permanent yet.

"What justified all those shots?" asked the elder Blake. "What justified doing that in front of my grandsons? What are we doing?"



Scott Olson/Getty Images

On social media, people have been justifying Jacob Blake's shooting, bringing up his criminal history. However, we really should not be defending any sort of police shooting. Officers are meant to protect us. Shooting people who have committed crimes in the past or done something wrong is not the way to protect and serve. There needs to be a complete reform of the way policing in the United States works.

Join us in sending love and positive energy to Jacob Blake and his family.

