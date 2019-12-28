JACKBOYS Drop A 9-Minute Short Film To Accompany Cactus Jack Records Compilation Release

Ready for their close-ups.

Twenty-four hours after dropping the JACKBOYS Cactus Jack Records compilation album, the JACKBOYS return with a nine-minute short film. Directed by Cactus Jack and White Trash, the visual features the label's artists and their entourage as they show off some epic whips, including the spanking new Tesla Cybertruck.

You won't find a heavy mix of JACKBOYS tracks here, however, the film concludes with the beginning of the music video for "Gang Gang." The remainder of the musical score was created by Travis Scott & Mike Dean MWA, and the noir-esque feature is laced with stunning shots and gratuitous gun violence. It's all in the name of entertainment, so follow along with the storyline and let us know your thoughts.

In the meantime, make sure to check out the JACKBOYS compilation (if you haven't already) featuring ROSALÍA, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Pop Smoke, Young Thug, Offset, and Quavo, and comment on which song is the best off of the record.