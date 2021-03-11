Jack Harlow Gets Double Dose Of Love In Chris Brown-Featured "Already Best Friends"

Jack Harlow and Chris Brown head to Mexico for the "Already Best Friends" music video.

One of the catchiest songs from Jack Harlow's debut studio album That's What They All Say has officially been blessed with a music video. The collaboration between the Kentucky rapper and Chris Brown, titled "Already Best Friends", is out now in video form after being teased earlier this week.

Jack Harlow announced the music video on Wednesday, informing his fans of the premiere twenty-four hours ahead of time. The video is officially out, showing the pair of superstar recording artists taking a trip out to Mexico and detailing their experiences with a duo of women. The song breaks down a conversation between Jack and his companions, with who he's trying to have a ménage à trois. For the video, the rapper sits in a hot tub with two gorgeous women, going through the talk with them and getting up close and personal.

In his scenes with Chris Brown, the world-class dancer shows off his moves behind as they walk through a packed party in the jungle.

This follows a pretty outstanding year for Jack Harlow, who has had one of the strongest come-ups in the rap game.

Watch the new music video for Jack Harlow's "Already Best Friends" with Chris Brown above.