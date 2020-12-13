already best friends
- MusicTinashe Says Jack Harlow Replaced Her With Chris Brown On "Best Friends"Tinashe reveals that she was initially supposed to be featured on Jack Harlow's record, "Already Best Friends." By Aron A.
- MusicLil Nas X Flirts With Jack Harlow On TikTokLil Nas X thinks Jack Harlow is going to block him for his "Already Best Friends" reenactment.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosJack Harlow Gets Double Dose Of Love In Chris Brown-Featured "Already Best Friends"Jack Harlow and Chris Brown head to Mexico for the "Already Best Friends" music video.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJack Harlow Teams Up With Chris Brown On "Already Best Friends"Jack Harlow gets in his r&b bag on the Christ Brown-assisted track "Already Best Friends."By Alexander Cole